Live updates as we await verdict in Lee Thomas murder trial

By Harry Jamshidian

  • -Monkton man alleged to have murdered his next door neighbour
  • -Nathaniel Nuttall was drinking at Lee Thomas' flat when they had an altercation
  • -In the early hours of October 13, 2021, Nuttall punched Mr Thomas and stamped on his head
  • -Mr Thomas never regained consciousness and died in hospital on November 10
  • -Mr Thomas was on dialysis and used a walking stick
  • -Nuttall: “I did it because I was scared”

