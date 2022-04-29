Live updates: Nathaniel Nuttall guilty of manslaughter but cleared of murder

- -Nuttall was found guilty of manslaughter at 11.30am today, April 29.
- -The defendant was acquitted of murder
- -Monkton man alleged to have murdered his next door neighbour
- -Nathaniel Nuttall was drinking at Lee Thomas' flat when they had an altercation
- -In the early hours of October 13, 2021, Nuttall punched Mr Thomas and stamped on his head
- -Mr Thomas never regained consciousness and died in hospital on November 10
- -Mr Thomas was on dialysis and used a walking stick
- -Nuttall: “I did it because I was scared”
