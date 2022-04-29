Marie Tilley is a woman who never gives up.

In 2018, when her children were aged just eight and ten, she was told that she had invasive grade 2 breast cancer. There followed six sessions of chemotherapy, 18 sessions of Herceptin treatment and, through her own choice, a double mastectomy.

Four years on, Marie’s determination is an inspiration to us all.

“I never gave up hope and I never will,” she said. “If I’m ever dealt another health issue, I’ll just grab it by the horns and deal with it.”

This week Marie, who lives in Narberth, set out on a gruelling 177-mile trek covering the whole of Offa’s Dyke.

“Yes, the weather’s being very kind to me but it doesn’t make the walk any easier,” she said on day four.

“On Wednesday, which was just the second day of the mission, we did the Jubilee Tower which covered 18 miles and around 4,000 feet of climbing. It was a hard day, to say the least.”

But needless to say, Marie remained undaunted and is now fully intent on reaching her destination at Newport, Gwent, in eight days' time.

The walk, which she has named ‘Marie’s Mission’, is to raise awareness and support for women who are being treated for breast cancer and also helping them cope with the aftermath.

“People know only too well that the anxiety of having had cancer treatment will remain with you for evermore,” she explained.

“When I first discovered the lump on my breast, the consultant told me that because I was young and healthy I didn’t need a mammogram. But he was wrong.

"For a whole year I fought and eventually in October 2018 they did a mammogram which found a DCIS (ductal carcinoma in situ) which was the first stage of cancer.”

The following day she was sent to Prince Phillip Hospital, Llanelli, for two biopsies which confirmed she had invasive Grade 2 cancer.

“This is why I’m determined to do as much as I can to help other women in the same situation,” she said. “Anyone can do a challenge as long as they have belief in themselves.”

If anyone would like to support Marie’s Mission and donate to breast cancer awareness, they can do so via a bacs transfer, sort code 20-18-17 and account number 53958663.