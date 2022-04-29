Plans for a temporary coastal defence system in a bid to protect Wales’ oldest golf club from the ravages of the tide are being proposed for Tenby.

Tenby Golf Club, established in 1888, adjoins the sand dunes backing on to the resort’s South Beach and has suffered in recent years from coastal erosion and storm damage.

Ahead of a long-term masterplan to protect the course and dunes, a short-term solution is being sought by the club.

This involves steel-framed and stone-filled gabion baskets and ‘mattressses’ to be put on top and in front of the existing dune system for 200 metres.

A planning application has been submitted to the Pembrokshire Coast National Park Authority on behalf of the club by STRI are specialists in sports and golf course development, construction, and reconstruction.

Tenby Town Council is recommending approval of the plan following its meeting last Tuesday.

The council stated: “Members feel these measures are vital to help to mitigate the effects of coastal erosion on the viability and attraction of a links course considered to be the birthplace of Welsh golf.”

An impression of the proposed short-term defences, which would extend for some 200 metres.

However, Tenby Civic Society members have voiced concerns over the impact of the proposal on the character of the beach and the National Park, saying it would give it the appearance of a ‘man-made environment’.

They felt that less alternative alternatives to sea defences could be explored, such as phased changes to the golf course layout and acquiring adjoining land.

Tenby's golf course, adjoining the magnificent stretch of the South Beach, has bee hailed as one of the most scenic in the UK. Picture: Gareth Davies Photography

The planning statement said: "The course has suffered more over recent years, despite the erection of some ‘soft defences’ at the foot of the dunes, and this is now impacting on the course to such an extent that parts of adjacent holes are being lost to the erosion.

READ MORE: The areas of Pembrokeshire that could soon be underwater

"There are detailed studies which have been undertaken which show that storm frequency is increasing, and that coastal erosion will be a continuing factor in managing the coastline at South Beach for the foreseeable future.

"The club is looking (through this application) to temporarily secure the dune system and alleviate short term impact on the golf course, whilst it develops a longer-term masterplan for the golf course.

"That masterplan, which will be prepared in 2023, will deal with various matters related to the golf course but will be a comprehensive document that provides a long-term strategy for managing the interface/boundary of the site, the ecology of the coastline and the course itself, and continue to provide a high-quality golf course for its members and visitors to the area and to Wales."