OUR camera club have been out in force capturing the beauty of Pembrokeshire's scenery and the fantastic nature we see around the county.
Here they have been snapping some delightful images relating to the letter 'D'. We have ducks, dogs, dragonflies, daffodils, dahlias and D-lightful locations.
Want to join the camera club and have your photos featured? Search Western Telegraph Camera Club on Facebook or click here.
MORE NEWS:
- Which Pembrokeshire towns will benefit from increased train services?
- 80s TV legend cycles through Pembrokeshire
Comments: Our rules
We want our comments to be a lively and valuable part of our community - a place where readers can debate and engage with the most important local issues. The ability to comment on our stories is a privilege, not a right, however, and that privilege may be withdrawn if it is abused or misused.
Please report any comments that break our rules.Read the rules here