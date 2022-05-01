OUR camera club have been out in force capturing the beauty of Pembrokeshire's scenery and the fantastic nature we see around the county.

Here they have been snapping some delightful images relating to the letter 'D'. We have ducks, dogs, dragonflies, daffodils, dahlias and D-lightful locations.

Want to join the camera club and have your photos featured? Search Western Telegraph Camera Club on Facebook or click here.

Western Telegraph: Druidston Haven. Picture: Cath EdwardsDruidston Haven. Picture: Cath Edwards

Western Telegraph: Dragonfly. Picture: Sue BrownDragonfly. Picture: Sue Brown

Western Telegraph: Droplets of dew. Picture: Laura HemmingwayDroplets of dew. Picture: Laura Hemmingway

Western Telegraph: Doorway to queen's garden at Haverfordwest Castle. Picture: John NorthallDoorway to queen's garden at Haverfordwest Castle. Picture: John Northall

Western Telegraph: Duck at Withybush Woods. Picture: Lile JehuDuck at Withybush Woods. Picture: Lile Jehu

Western Telegraph: Dog enjoying a walk. Picture: Sarah PackardDog enjoying a walk. Picture: Sarah Packard

Western Telegraph: Daffodils in the sun. Picture: Alice KilnerDaffodils in the sun. Picture: Alice Kilner

Western Telegraph: Flying ducks. Picture: Liam WoolleyFlying ducks. Picture: Liam Woolley

Western Telegraph: Dahlia. Picture: Lacey Kathleen MasonDahlia. Picture: Lacey Kathleen Mason

Western Telegraph: Duckling: Picture: Karen MorrisDuckling: Picture: Karen Morris

Western Telegraph: Dinas Head. Picture: Donna-Marie HumphriesDinas Head. Picture: Donna-Marie Humphries

Western Telegraph: Dog on the rath. Picture: Helen ThomasDog on the rath. Picture: Helen Thomas