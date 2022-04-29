Who's still living at home with their parents having reached the grand old age of adulthood?
If you fall within the Boomerang trend, then the BBC's 'The One Show' would love to hear from you.
Programme researchers are currently looking for young people who are in their 20s and 30s who are still living with their parents. These could include people who have never moved out or alternatively people who once flew the nest but have since returned to the family home.
The programme makers are looking for families who are living in South Wales and the South West of England to take part in a fun and informative film about the joys (and griefs) of living at home in adultood.
For further information email theoneshow@boomcymru.co.uk or call/text 07884 749 128
Comments: Our rules
We want our comments to be a lively and valuable part of our community - a place where readers can debate and engage with the most important local issues. The ability to comment on our stories is a privilege, not a right, however, and that privilege may be withdrawn if it is abused or misused.
Please report any comments that break our rules.Read the rules here