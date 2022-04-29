The story of Tenby lifeboat crew’s battle of wills with Wally the Walrus is being told in a new book just launched in aid of the RNLI.

Pembrokeshire readers will need little reminding about Wally, who delighted onlookers in Tenby for several weeks as he took up residence on the RNLI slipway while on his much-documented European tour.

Now Tenby RNLI coxswain Phil John has recounted the story of how the giant walrus would sit tight on the slipway in Saved from the Waves.

The book details first-hand accounts from RNLI lifesavers about some of the most dramatic and heart-warming animal rescues that they have carried out across the UK and Ireland.

And although Wally was enjoying the limelight as a local celebrity and didn’t wish to be rescued, it was still important to keep him safe.

And how to do that when a lifeboat needs to launch?

Wally made himself very much at home on the slipway. Picture: Gareth Davies Photography

Phil said: “As soon as I saw the walrus on the station slipway, I knew how many problems this could cause us. We didn’t know how we would launch if there was a shout, or how to move him. Any launch time that is delayed puts lives at risk.

“I’d read that walruses are affected by noise, so after consulting with the RSPCA, we tried scraping a long metal pole across our slip. It made quite a racket and quickly worked! “However, he soon got used to it and eventually we had to use an air horn to get him to move!

‘”We had a lot of shouts whilst he was on the slipway. We were constantly worried about how we would get to a drowning child or a sinking boat with a 600lb animal blocking our way. Finally, over a month after he first showed up, he just disappeared.

“Until he was next sighted near the RNLI Padstow lifeboat station!"

Wally enjoyed swimming and fishing in Carmarthen Bay. Picture: Gareth Davies Photography

Saved from the Waves takes the reader on a journey with RNLI lifesavers as they face a myriad of dangers to save beloved pets, wildlife and livestock, including a stranded black cat in Chiswick and a seal pup caught between the rocks in Port Talbot.

ThE book demonstrates how the RNLI crew will stop at nothing to save lives and shines a light on the bravery of RNLI lifesavers, and the necessity of these rescueS - not only to save animals at risk of drowning, but to prevent people putting themselves in danger when trying to save a cherished furry friend.

RNLI chief executive, Mark Dowie, said:

"Saved from the Waves is a heart-warming collection of stories which highlights the bravery of our crew when it comes to saving lives, whether that is a person or their pet.

“If you love animals, I know you’ll really enjoy reading this book. It’s also wonderful to know that it will help to raise the funds that equip and train the lifesavers, ready for the next rescue.’”

Saved from the Waves is available to buy from the RNLI online shoproyalties from all sales supporting the lifesaving charity.

It will also be available to order online from Amazon and all good book shops.