A 94-year-old Milford Haven man who fell while going to move furniture to help a gas engineer died in hospital, an inquest heard on Thursday, April 28.

Gerald Seymour was described as ‘fit and active’ even into the later years of his life. The father of three had worked as a Post Office apprentice, a religious minister and a labourer before finding employment with BT.

He moved from Sussex to Howarth Close, Milford Haven, with his family, before moving again to Murray Road.

Coroner’s officer, Lisa Jenkins, told the hearing that Mr Seymour suffered with aortic stenosis and had been advised to take care when standing up.

On December 15 last year a British Gas engineer had come to Mr Seymour’s home to look at the central heating system.

Mr Seymour wanted to help him by moving furniture. As he rose from his chair, he lost his footing and fell to the floor, hurting his leg.

An ambulance was called and, after some time, Mr Seymour was taken to Withybush Hospital.

It was established that he had fractured his left femur and he underwent surgery on December 17.

The inquest heard that Mr Seymour’s blood pressure became low following surgery, and he became unresponsive. Despite the efforts of the medical team, he died the following day.

A report from Withybush Hospital gave the medical cause of death as cardiac failure and a fractured femur due to a fall, as well as aortic stenosis.

Pembrokeshire coroner, Paul Bennett, said: “This is particularly sad for someone who was 94 and had led a fit and active up to that point.

“The fall was not an intentional act and resulted in the fracture and admission to hospital.”

The coroner returned a conclusion of accidental death, extending his condolences to Mr Seymour’s family.

