Seasonal restrictions for taking dogs on Pembrokeshire beaches come into force on Sunday May 1.
From that date, until the end of September, some of the more popular bathing beaches have dog restricted areas.
This includes Poppit, Newgale, Broad Haven, Dale, Lydstep, Tenby South, Tenby Castle, Saundersfoot, Coppet Hall and Amroth.
On two beaches, Whitesands and Tenby North - to include Tenby harbour beach - the restriction covers the whole of the beach.
Guide dogs are welcome on Pembrokeshire’s beaches all year round.
There are notice boards on all of the dog restricted beaches above, with full details of the bylaws and maps of the restricted areas.
During the summer months, there are signs out on the beach, which help identify the start and end of a dog restriction area or you can ask one of the RNLI lifeguards patrolling the beaches.
Visit Pembrokeshire has a selection of helpful dog restriction maps for the beaches.
To view them, click here
Comments: Our rules
We want our comments to be a lively and valuable part of our community - a place where readers can debate and engage with the most important local issues. The ability to comment on our stories is a privilege, not a right, however, and that privilege may be withdrawn if it is abused or misused.
Please report any comments that break our rules.Read the rules here