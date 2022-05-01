NOTHING stays the same forever and this is especially true when it comes to towns and their shopping streets and even store fronts themselves.

Stores have changed hands and names over many decades, with some even being closed down and turned into various other properties.

Here we look back at some of Pembrokeshire's iconic commercial locations in images spanning more than a hundred years. 

Western Telegraph: Tenby around 1960. Picture: Gary Davies via Our Pembrokeshire MemoriesTenby around 1960. Picture: Gary Davies via Our Pembrokeshire Memories

Western Telegraph: Llewellyn's in Neyland around 1900 and brought to colour by Barry John. Picture: Our Pembrokeshire MemoriesLlewellyn's in Neyland around 1900 and brought to colour by Barry John. Picture: Our Pembrokeshire Memories

Western Telegraph: The Belle Vue Hotel in Haverfordwest. Picture: Samantha Dalton via Our Pembrokeshire MemoriesThe Belle Vue Hotel in Haverfordwest. Picture: Samantha Dalton via Our Pembrokeshire Memories

Western Telegraph: Goodwick Main Street about 1900. Picture: Ian Evans via Our Pembrokeshire MemoriesGoodwick Main Street about 1900. Picture: Ian Evans via Our Pembrokeshire Memories

Western Telegraph: Pembroke Dock shops around 1980. Picture: Melanie Richardson via Our Pembrokeshire MemoriesPembroke Dock shops around 1980. Picture: Melanie Richardson via Our Pembrokeshire Memories

Western Telegraph: Petrol Station in Milford Haven. Picture: Tony Ellyatt via Our Pembrokeshire MemoriesPetrol Station in Milford Haven. Picture: Tony Ellyatt via Our Pembrokeshire Memories

Western Telegraph: Frank Todaro Continental Hairdresser. Picture: Jeff Dunn via Our Pembrokeshire MemoriesFrank Todaro Continental Hairdresser. Picture: Jeff Dunn via Our Pembrokeshire Memories

What are your memories of these locations? Let us know in the comments. If you want to get involved with our nostalgia group, search Our Pembrokeshire Memories on Facebook or click here.