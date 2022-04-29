Bradley Dredge, one of Wales’ best-ever golfers, won the inaugural Valero Tenby Golf Open on Monday, April 25.
The Tredegar-born golfer, a past winner of two European Tour events, was the top billing in a field of competitors playing in the launch event of the Welsh Tour.
This is a development tour with a focus of providing competitive opportunities across Wales for professional and elite amateur golfers with the aim of producing ‘Tour-level’ winners.
Tenby, regarded as one of the toughest links courses in Wales, provided a stern challenge for the golfers, with Dredge coming out on top shooting 67 to come in five under par.
Sion Bebb and Jack Davidson completed the top three.
Valero Pembroke Refinery public Affairs Manager Stephen Thornton congratulated Bradley Dredge.
He said: “In a very strong field, Bradley’s class shone through as he came home a few shots off the course record.
“Valero have a track record in helping to develop sport and his victory will have inspired the next generation of Welsh golfing talent and we’re pleased to have played our part in that.”
