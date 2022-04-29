Bradley Dredge, one of Wales’ best-ever golfers, won the inaugural Valero Tenby Golf Open on Monday, April 25.

The Tredegar-born golfer, a past winner of two European Tour events, was the top billing in a field of competitors playing in the launch event of the Welsh Tour.

This is a development tour with a focus of providing competitive opportunities across Wales for professional and elite amateur golfers with the aim of producing ‘Tour-level’ winners.

Tenby, regarded as one of the toughest links courses in Wales, provided a stern challenge for the golfers, with Dredge coming out on top shooting 67 to come in five under par.

Sion Bebb and Jack Davidson completed the top three.

Western Telegraph: Bradley Dredge came out on top ahead of a strong fieldBradley Dredge came out on top ahead of a strong field

Valero Pembroke Refinery public Affairs Manager Stephen Thornton congratulated Bradley Dredge.

He said: “In a very strong field, Bradley’s class shone through as he came home a few shots off the course record.

“Valero have a track record in helping to develop sport and his victory will have inspired the next generation of Welsh golfing talent and we’re pleased to have played our part in that.”

 