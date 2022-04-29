ANOTHER Greggs is now in Pembrokeshire after the latest outlet opened on the forecourt of a revamped petrol station.

Greggs has opened at the Texaco garage on A40 heading to Fishguard out of Haverfordwest.

Brand new Greggs has opened

The garage received a refurb and has also reopened. There are new coffee machines, a selction of treats and a Hershey milk shake machine.

Motorists can now enjoy a Greggs while getting their fuel

There were fears the garage would be closed all of April after a spokesperson for the site said they were hopeful of an end of April finish to the work.

The garage also received a refurb

A Greggs spokesperson said they were delighted that outlet was about to get up and running.

“We can confirm we’re opening a new franchise shop in Haverfordwest on operated by our partner Motor Fuel Group.

"We look forward to welcoming Greggs fans and new customers to come try our range of tasty bakes, hot drinks and sweet treats.” 

The new shop fronts

Motor Fuel Group own a number of petrol stations in Pembrokeshire including on the High Street in Fishguard and Fishguard Road, Haverfordwest.