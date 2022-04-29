There has not been a political party in overall control of Pembrokeshire County Council for a number of years, with a high number of independent councillors in the chamber.
Before the last election in 2018 there were 48 independent councillors – many of whom joined the ‘Independent Plus Group after taking office – three Conservatives, five Labour and four Plaid Cymru with the council run by the Independent Plus Group.
After the last election there were 34 independent councillors but not all were in the Independent Group, of which there were 13 seats prior to next week’s vote.
The outgoing council included 22 unaffiliated members, 11 Conservative, seven Labour, six Plaid Cymru and on Lib Dem.
There are 19 uncontested seats where there will be no vote and the incumbent member will be returned unopposed. This includes five Conservative councillors, four Labour, one Plaid Cymru member and nine independent councillors.
There will be no polls in St Dogmael, Cilgerran and Eglwyswrw, Fishguard: North West, Letterston, Wiston, Rudbaxton and Spittal, Haverfordwest: Priory, Haverfordwest: Portfield, Merlin’s Bridge, Neyland: East, Neyland: West, Milford: East, Milford: Hubberston, Martletwy, Narberth: Rural, East Williamston, Tenby: North, Pembroke Dock: Market, and Pembroke Dock: Pennar.
There are 106 names nominated for various seats across the county with political parties and independents represented.
A list of the wards where council seats are up for grabs follows, including the names of the prospective councillors currently canvassing for votes.
Boncath and Clydau
Plaid Cymru: Hedd Harries; Independent: Iwan Stuart Ward.
Crymych and Mynachlog-ddu
Inde: Shon Midway Rees; Plaid: Cris Tomos.
Newport and Dinas
Plaid: Maya Rebecca Donnelly; Inde: Huw Thomas Murphy; Inde: Jano Williams.
Fishguard North East
Conservative: Brian Murphy; Labour: Jordan Paul Ryan.
Goodwick
Lab: Nicola Gwynn; Inde: Peter Martin John; Con: Lynn Porter.
Llanrhian
Inde: Neil Prior; Unspecified: Rob Smith.
Solva
Con: Mark Carter; Lab: Joshua David Phillips.
St Davids
Lab: Rachel Hurdley; Inde: David Gareth Beechey Lloyd; Green Party: Keith Missen; Unspecified: Bethan Price.
Maenclochog
Lab: Ben Levy; Inde: Simon Mark Wright; Plaid: Hefin Wyn.
Camrose
Inde: Jamie Adams; Lab: Julian Rutter.
St Ishmaels
Unspecified: Martyn James Cheshire; Unspecified: Claire Victoria George; Green: Janie Harwood; Inde: Reg Owens.
The Havens
Inde: Peter Morgan; Con: Nick Neumann.
Johnston
Inde: John William Gray; Lab: Daniel Metcalf; Con: Aled Thomas.
Haverfordwest Garth
Inde: Anji Tinley; Con: Johnathan Twigg.
Haverfordwest Castle
Con: Sue McKeeman; Lab: Tom Thomas Baden Tudor.
Haverfordwest Prendergast
Con: Andrew Edwards; Lab: Philippa Ann Thompson.
Llangwm
Unspecified: Dave Golding; Inde: Michael James John.
Burton
Inde: Robin Howells; Con: Danny Young.
Milford Central
Inde: Terry Davies; Inde: Martin Jones; Con: Anthony Powell; Inde: Tom Sinclair.
Milford North
Con: Bill Abbott; Inde: Alan Dennison.
Milford West
Inde: Stephen Joseph; Plaid: Rhys Sinnett.
Milford Hakin
Con: Lee Bridges; Inde: Duncan Ritchie Edwards; Inde: Mike Stoddart.
Narberth Urban
Inde: Victoria McAndrew; Lab: Marc Tierney.
Lampeter Velfrey
Con: Lizzie Lesnianski; Inde: David Simpson.
Amroth and Saundersfoot
Con: Tony Baron; Liberal Democrats: Alec Cormack; Green: Leigh McShane.
Kilgetty and Begelly
Plaid: Peter John James Adams; Lib Dem: Alistair Ronald Cameron; Inde: Chris Ebrey; Propel: Greta Marshall; Inde: David John Pugh; Inde: Paul Wyatt.
Saundersfoot South
Con: James Bishop; Inde: Mike Wainwright; Inde: Chris Williams.
Tenby South
Plaid: Paul Rapi; Inde: Sam Skyrme-Blackhall.
Carew and Jeffreyston
Inde: Peter Vincent Everall; Inde: James Harrison-Allen; Inde: Vanessa Thomas.
Lamphey
Con: Josh Carey; Inde: Tessa Hodgson.
Pembroke St Michael
Con: Aden Brinn; Unspecified: Mel Phillips.
Pembroke St Mary North
Inde: Jon Harvey; Con: Deborah Carne Willcocks.
Pembroke Dock Central
Lab: Joshua Beynon; Con: Rhian Cowen; Unspecified: George Fredrick Manning.
Hundleton
Inde: Steve Alderman; Inde: Julie Sharon Cooper.
Bro Gwaun
Inde: Delme Harries; Lib Dem: Bob Kilmister.
St Florence and St Mary Out Liberty
Con: Rhys Jordan; Plaid: Jon Preston.
Manorbier and Penally
Inde: Phil Kidney; Plaid: Steve Thomas.
Pembroke Monkton and St Mary South
Inde: Daphne Margaret Jane Bush; Con: Aaron Carey; Inde: Reginald Thomas Ebry; Lab: David William Edwards; Con: Jonathan Grimes; Lib Dem: Lee Herring; Lab: Marcel Louis Laval; Unspecified: Jonathan Nutting.
Pembroke Dock Bush
Lab: Maureen Bowen; Unspecified: Paul Haywood Dowson; Inde: Sarah Jane Harvey.
Pembroke Dock Bufferland
Inde: Billy Gannon; Unspecified: Gordon Goff; Unspecified: Michele Wiggins.
