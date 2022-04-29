There has not been a political party in overall control of Pembrokeshire County Council for a number of years, with a high number of independent councillors in the chamber.

Before the last election in 2018 there were 48 independent councillors – many of whom joined the ‘Independent Plus Group after taking office – three Conservatives, five Labour and four Plaid Cymru with the council run by the Independent Plus Group.

After the last election there were 34 independent councillors but not all were in the Independent Group, of which there were 13 seats prior to next week’s vote.

The outgoing council included 22 unaffiliated members, 11 Conservative, seven Labour, six Plaid Cymru and on Lib Dem.

There are 19 uncontested seats where there will be no vote and the incumbent member will be returned unopposed. This includes five Conservative councillors, four Labour, one Plaid Cymru member and nine independent councillors.

There will be no polls in St Dogmael, Cilgerran and Eglwyswrw, Fishguard: North West, Letterston, Wiston, Rudbaxton and Spittal, Haverfordwest: Priory,  Haverfordwest: Portfield, Merlin’s Bridge, Neyland: East, Neyland: West, Milford: East, Milford: Hubberston, Martletwy, Narberth: Rural, East Williamston, Tenby: North, Pembroke Dock: Market, and  Pembroke Dock: Pennar.

There are 106 names nominated for various seats across the county with political parties and independents represented.

A list of the wards where council seats are up for grabs follows, including the names of the prospective councillors currently canvassing for votes.

Boncath and Clydau

Plaid Cymru: Hedd Harries; Independent: Iwan Stuart Ward.

Crymych and Mynachlog-ddu

Inde: Shon Midway Rees; Plaid: Cris Tomos.

Newport and Dinas

Plaid: Maya Rebecca Donnelly; Inde: Huw Thomas Murphy; Inde: Jano Williams.

Fishguard North East

Conservative: Brian Murphy; Labour: Jordan Paul Ryan.

Goodwick

Lab: Nicola Gwynn; Inde: Peter Martin John; Con: Lynn Porter.

Llanrhian

Inde: Neil Prior; Unspecified: Rob Smith.

Solva

Con: Mark Carter; Lab: Joshua David Phillips.

St Davids

Lab: Rachel Hurdley; Inde: David Gareth Beechey Lloyd; Green Party: Keith Missen; Unspecified: Bethan Price.

Maenclochog

Lab: Ben Levy; Inde: Simon Mark Wright; Plaid: Hefin Wyn.

Camrose

Inde: Jamie Adams; Lab: Julian Rutter.

St Ishmaels

Unspecified: Martyn James Cheshire; Unspecified: Claire Victoria George; Green: Janie Harwood; Inde: Reg Owens.

The Havens

Inde: Peter Morgan; Con: Nick Neumann.

Johnston

Inde: John William Gray; Lab: Daniel Metcalf; Con: Aled Thomas.

Haverfordwest Garth

Inde: Anji Tinley; Con: Johnathan Twigg.

Haverfordwest Castle

Con: Sue McKeeman; Lab: Tom Thomas Baden Tudor.

Haverfordwest Prendergast

Con: Andrew Edwards; Lab: Philippa Ann Thompson.

Llangwm

Unspecified: Dave Golding; Inde: Michael James John.

Burton

Inde: Robin Howells; Con: Danny Young.

Milford Central

Inde: Terry Davies; Inde: Martin Jones; Con: Anthony Powell; Inde: Tom Sinclair.

Milford North

Con: Bill Abbott; Inde: Alan Dennison.

Milford West

Inde: Stephen Joseph; Plaid: Rhys Sinnett.

Milford Hakin

Con: Lee Bridges; Inde: Duncan Ritchie Edwards; Inde: Mike Stoddart.

Narberth Urban

Inde: Victoria McAndrew; Lab: Marc Tierney.

Lampeter Velfrey

Con: Lizzie Lesnianski; Inde: David Simpson.

Amroth and Saundersfoot

Con: Tony Baron; Liberal Democrats: Alec Cormack; Green: Leigh McShane.

Kilgetty and Begelly

Plaid: Peter John James Adams; Lib Dem: Alistair Ronald Cameron; Inde: Chris Ebrey; Propel: Greta Marshall; Inde: David John Pugh; Inde: Paul Wyatt.

Saundersfoot South

Con: James Bishop; Inde: Mike Wainwright; Inde: Chris Williams.

Tenby South

Plaid: Paul Rapi; Inde: Sam Skyrme-Blackhall.

Carew and Jeffreyston

Inde: Peter Vincent Everall; Inde: James Harrison-Allen; Inde: Vanessa Thomas.

Lamphey

Con: Josh Carey; Inde: Tessa Hodgson.

Pembroke St Michael

Con: Aden Brinn; Unspecified: Mel Phillips.

Pembroke St Mary North

Inde: Jon Harvey; Con: Deborah Carne Willcocks.

Pembroke Dock Central

Lab: Joshua Beynon; Con: Rhian Cowen; Unspecified: George Fredrick Manning.

Hundleton

Inde: Steve Alderman; Inde: Julie Sharon Cooper.

Bro Gwaun

Inde: Delme Harries; Lib Dem: Bob Kilmister.

St Florence and St Mary Out Liberty

Con: Rhys Jordan; Plaid: Jon Preston.

Manorbier and Penally

Inde: Phil Kidney; Plaid: Steve Thomas.

Pembroke Monkton and St Mary South

Inde: Daphne Margaret Jane Bush; Con: Aaron Carey; Inde: Reginald Thomas Ebry; Lab: David William Edwards; Con: Jonathan Grimes; Lib Dem: Lee Herring; Lab: Marcel Louis Laval; Unspecified: Jonathan Nutting.

Pembroke Dock Bush

Lab: Maureen Bowen; Unspecified: Paul Haywood Dowson; Inde: Sarah Jane Harvey.

Pembroke Dock Bufferland

Inde: Billy Gannon; Unspecified: Gordon Goff; Unspecified: Michele Wiggins.