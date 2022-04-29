Hundreds of scooter enthusiasts are set to arrive in Pembrokeshire from all over the UK this weekend.
The occasion is the Welsh National Scooter Rally in Tenby, which is organised by the Scooter Collrctive South Wales.
It makes a welcome return to the seaside town after a two-year absence during the pandemic.
Entertainment and live music will take place in three venues across the town, with the De Valence Pavilion hosting three highly regarded bands on Friday April 29 and Saturday April 30 between 7 pm and 2 am, as well as the trade and custom show on Saturday afternoon.
The Ex-Servicemen’s Club will also host two soul nights tonight, Friday and Saturday, with a ska night at Tenby Rugby Club tonight and more entertainnment at the venue on Saturday and Sunday.
A ride-out will also take place on Saturday afternoon from Tenby's Butts Field car park.
“We are anticipating a very busy and entertaining weekend,” said a spokesperson for the event.
Further information can be found on the Scooter Collective South Wales Facebook page.
