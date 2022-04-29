Violent crime has risen in Pembrokeshire over the last year, amid an increase in overall recorded crime across England and Wales.

Dyfed-Powys Police recorded 5,225 incidents of violent crime in Pembrokeshire in the 12 months to December, according to the Office for National Statistics.

That was an increase of 29 per cent compared to the previous year.

At 41.2 crimes per 1,000 people, that was higher than the rate across England and Wales, which stood at 33.8.

One of the main factors behind the increase in Pembrokeshire was the rise in stalking and harassment, which rose by 46 per cent, from 1,726 incidents to 2,513.

Offences of violence with injury increased by 18 per cent and violence without injury by 15 per cent, reaching 975 and 1,728 respectively.

There were eight homicides, which include murders and manslaughters, up by seven on the previous 12 months.

Around 6.1 million offences were recorded across England and Wales in the year to December, including computer fraud and computer misuse.

This was up 8 per cent from 5.6 million in 2020, but roughly the same number as recorded in the 12 months to March 2020, before the coronavirus pandemic.

The total number of offences in Pembrokeshire increased by 20 per cent, with police recording 10,198 crimes over the course of the year.

This puts the overall crime rate at 80.5 per 1,000 people, compared to a national average of 85.5.

Other crimes recorded in Pembrokeshire included: 379 sexual offences, a rise of six per cent;

1,339 theft offences, a slight increase

1,172 incidents of criminal damage and arson, up three per cent

364 drug offences, down 17 per cent

67 possession of weapons such as firearms or knives, up five

1,435 public order offences, up 61 per cent

The number of sex crimes logged by police across England and Wales reached another record high in 2021.

Police forces recorded 183,587 rapes and sexual offences in the year to December 2021 – up 22 per cent on 2020 (150,748), which was previously the highest annual figure to date.

Some 37 per cent of sexual offences recorded (67,125) were rapes – a 21 per cent rise from 55,592 in the 12 months to December 2020.

There was also a rise in domestic-abuse related crime in 2021, and stalking and harassment.

Diana Fawcett, chief executive of the charity Victim Support, said she was "seriously concerned" by the latest figures.

She added: “Sadly, these figures reflect what we’re seeing – the number of sexual violence cases referred to us have increased by a third since before the pandemic.

“We also know that court delays for victims of sexual violence are at an all-time high – this is a worrying combination."

The ONS said the latest statistics may reflect a number of factors, including the “impact of high-profile incidents, media coverage and campaigns on people’s willingness to report incidents to the police, as well as a potential increase in the number of victims”.

It said the overall number of crimes recorded were lower during lockdowns but that there were “substantial increases" from April 2021, with certain offence types returning to or exceeding pre-pandemic levels.