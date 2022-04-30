A POPULAR car show will return to Pembrokeshire after a two-year absence.
Carew Castle Car Show will return to the grounds of Carew Castle on May 2.
There will be a display of classic and vintage cars and motorbikes from across South Wales and a variety of fun activities for the whole family.
Attendees will be able to enjoy classic rock tunes performed live and there will be demonstrations from military vehicles carrying out manoeuvres to displays of bikes and Narberth Classic Motorcycle Club performing off-road/trail bike displays.
Younger guests can go on a jubilee themed kings and queens trail which will cost £1 per child and includes a ‘royal prize.’ A smartphone is needed to take part in this event.
The care show will take place between 10-4 on Monday, May 2. Entry is the standard cost of entry to the castle.
The show may not take place if the weather is bad but it currently looks to be promising. Organisers advise attendees to follow Carew Castle and Tidal Mill on social media for further updates.
