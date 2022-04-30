Pembrokeshire Hogspital is hoping that people will take on board some words of advice as Hedgehog Awareness Week arrives.

The Hogpital's Ginny Spencely has just visited the 1st Letterston Brownies to spread the word.

Brownie Elsa has raised £260 for the Hogspital, and with the help of her mum Rebecca has collected lots of hog-friendly food. Meanwhile, Mamgu Mary has crocheted 60 cute little hedgehogs in aid of the cause.

Elsa and her mum have collected a fine feast for hedgehogs

Ginny said: "Please, if you see a hedgehog out in the daytime, don't wait for hours. Hedgehogs are nocturnal, they do NOT sunbathe.

"A Hedgehog out in the daytime is a sick or injured hedgehog. In fact, it is SO sick, that it is dying. If you leave it too long it will die...

(The only exception is a female hedgehog in breeding season, moving nests. But this situation is relatively easy to identify, as she will be moving with purpose carrying bedding. Breeding season is on its way)

"If you see a hedgehog in the daytime, please pick it up put it in a box with some bedding, a source of warmth, water and maybe some food. Then immediately contact your local rescue. These quick actions will save a Hedgehog's life...

"Please also put out water and food for hedgehogs and other wildlife all year round.

"This extended dry spell is lovely for us, but wildlife, like hedgehogs are really struggling to find enough food and water.

"They are waking up out of hibernation, or are young autumn juveniles: starving, weak, underweight and dehydrated.

"A shallow dish of water, and wet meaty cat or dog food in jelly is excellent food for a starving hedgehog.

"A plea..

Feeding hedgehogs on sunflower hearts, peanuts and mealworms on a regular basis, without any extra nutritional food, will cause a hedgehog to possibly get metabolic bone disease. This is a painful and often fatal disease. So please add extra nutritional foods such as meaty wet food.

-We are seeing hedgehogs on a daily basis that have been seen out in the daytime - they are really sick and need our immediate care.

"For the first time I am also seeing hedgehogs that are suffering from metabolic bone disease, Please help these hedgehogs by doing the right thing...

Hedgehog Awareness Week 2022 runs from May 1-7.

Check out the Pembrokeshire Hogspital Facebook page for lots of information and advice:

https://www.facebook.com/pembrokeshirehogspital"