A 60-year-old man has been jailed for 21 years for the historical rape and abuse of children.

Christopher Daniel James, of Brynheulwen, Blaenannerch, raped and abused three children multiple times over a 10-year period.

James who was first arrested in August 2019, denied all offences but was found guilty of three counts of indecent assault, seven counts of attempted rape, five counts of rape, two counts of rape of a child under 13, one count of indecency with a child and four counts of sexual assault of a child under 13 following a trial at Swansea Crown Court.

Senior investigating officer DI Llyr Williams welcomed the sentence, saying: “James committed unthinkable crimes against young children so we welcome this sentence and hope it serves as a warning to anyone else who may be considering similar abuse.

“If you commit crimes such as these against vulnerable children we will make sure you are brought to justice.

“I would like to commend the victims in this case who have shown strength and bravery in coming forward and throughout the investigation and trial that James put them through.

“We hope that today’s sentence will give them some comfort and allow them to take steps to move on with their lives.

“This has been an extensive and exhaustive investigation that has taken more than two years to bring to court. I would like to thank the officers and support staff who have worked so hard, dealing with distressing matters, to bring James to justice.

“If you have been abused, please don’t suffer in silence. We will listen to you and support you through the investigation.”

You can report it to Dyfed-Powys Police online at: https://bit.ly/DPPContactOnline, by emailing 101@dyfed-powys.police.uk, or by calling 101.

Alternatively, you can speak to Goleudy victim support on 0300 1232996 or by email at goleudy@dyfed-powys.police.uk, or Crimestoppers by calling 0800 555111, or visiting crimestoppers-uk.org.