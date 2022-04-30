International Welsh footballer Joe Allen has offered his support to Kilgetty AFC ahead of the final of the Pembrokeshire League Senior Cup Final.
The cup final takes place at 2.30pm this afternoon (Saturday, April 30), at the Ogi Bridge Meadow Stadium, where Kilgetty AFC face Hakin United.
Kilgetty have already had a magnificent season, winning the Pembrokeshire League Division Two by 11 points, and look forward to playing top-flight football next season.
Furthermore, Kilgetty Seconds have earned promotion from Division Five to Division Four.
International Joe Allen, who was raised in Narberth and started playing football in Tenby, has offered support to the Division Two champions.
He has sent a video to Kilgetty AFC ahead of this afternoon’s clash, giving them his backing for the match.
The former Ysgol y Preseli learner, who currently plays for Stoke City in the Championship, has earned 70 caps for Wales since his first in 2009.
