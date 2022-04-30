Western Telegraph reporter Jack Riley was recently invited to Pembrokeshire’s newest LGBT-friendly cabaret.

Boulevard Showbar - Pembrokeshire’s first dedicated cabaret venue - offers a different kind of night out.

Evenings range from an ABBA night to Ladies’ night, or Pink tribute act to a Rocky Horror Picture Show tribute.

Jack visited the Milford Haven-based showbar on Good Friday, to see the ‘Ian Dee: Comedy Stage Hypnotist’ evening.

Here he tells us about his experience.

I would have loved to had written this review the day after, but it has taken me two weeks to remember and get over what happened.

I expected to attend, watch the show, go home and write a review. I did not expect to believe I was playing rock guitar, riding a horse in the Grand National and singing as Justin Bieber.

However, Ian Dee is a master of his art and proved me wrong as I went up on stage and said: “There’s no way this works. There’s no way it’s real.”

Several of Ian Dee's "victims"

I left the stage an hour and a half later, believing I had only been up there for two minutes!

The mayor of Milford Haven, Cllr Kathy Gray, provided me with the evidence though - she filmed the whole thing!

But as Ian Dee said: “A hypnotism show is only as good as the people on stage,” so you’d have to ask someone from the audience about that particular evening.

However, the new Boulevard Showbar has undoubtedly been a success, with its specialised weekend shows alongside its ‘Thursdays are a Drag’ weekly event with drag artist Miss Kitty.

Creative director Drew Baker said: “We want Boulevard to be a place where everyone feels fabulous - and where there’s something for everyone.

“We will be LGBT-friendly and absolutely everyone who comes through our doors will be as welcome if they venture out alone as they will be if they visit us with friends.”

