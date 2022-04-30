A man was arrested and subsequently charged with multiple motoring offences, while driving through Pembrokeshire yesterday evening.
The man’s vehicle was stop checked in Milford Haven on the evening of Friday, April 29, where he was arrested by Pembrokeshire Roads Policing Unit.
He was arrested for drink driving, as well as driving otherwise than in accordance with a licence.
He was then taken to custody, where he provided station breath readings of just under two and a half times the legal limit of 35ug.
Following this, he was subsequently charged with both offences.
Pembrokeshire Roads Policing Unit said that he will attend court next month for the two offences.
