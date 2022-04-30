The Barley Saturday event took place today (Saturday, April 30), drawing huge crowds to the area.

Tractors, cars and animals were just some of the things people saw come down the streets for the occasion.

To see the photos, see below and our gallery at the top of the page.

Western Telegraph: A vintage car at Barley Saturday. Picture: Gareth Davies PhotographyA vintage car at Barley Saturday. Picture: Gareth Davies Photography

Western Telegraph: Horses at Barley Saturday. Picture: Gareth Davies PhotographyHorses at Barley Saturday. Picture: Gareth Davies Photography

Western Telegraph: A tractor at Barley Saturday. Picture: Gareth Davies PhotographyA tractor at Barley Saturday. Picture: Gareth Davies Photography

Western Telegraph: Horses at Barley Saturday. Picture: Gareth Davies PhotographyHorses at Barley Saturday. Picture: Gareth Davies Photography