The much anticipated return of Barley Saturday after a two-year break due to Covid took place in Cardigan today (Saturday, April 30), drawing huge crowds to the town.

Horses, tractors and cars were paraded through the town.

To see the photos, see below and our gallery at the top of the page.

Western Telegraph: A vintage car at Barley Saturday. Picture: Gareth Davies PhotographyA vintage car at Barley Saturday. Picture: Gareth Davies Photography

Western Telegraph: Horses at Barley Saturday. Picture: Gareth Davies PhotographyHorses at Barley Saturday. Picture: Gareth Davies Photography

Western Telegraph: A tractor at Barley Saturday. Picture: Gareth Davies PhotographyA tractor at Barley Saturday. Picture: Gareth Davies Photography

Western Telegraph: Horses at Barley Saturday. Picture: Gareth Davies PhotographyHorses at Barley Saturday. Picture: Gareth Davies Photography