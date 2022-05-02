Police are investigating reports that heating oil has been stolen from a Pembrokeshire church amid a time of soaring prices.
The heating oil was allegedly taken from a tank at St Issell’s Church in Saundersfoot, with the incident reported to Dyfed-Powys Police.
Since March, police officers, along with the Countryside Alliance, have been warning people of thieves siphoning oil to avoid paying amid the cost-of-living crisis.
Reverend Steve Brett, from St Issell’s Church, said: “It was really disappointing to discover that heating oil had been taken. It has been reported to the police and we are taking immediate steps to protect our oil tank.
“We know that times are hard for everyone at the moment, and we are no different in church.
“If it’s been taken for personal consumption, and you are desperate to heat your home, come and have a chat, and maybe we can help you find a grant to buy heating oil, or find some other help. Please don’t turn to crime.”
Anyone with any information which could help officers with their investigation is urge to contact Dyfed-Powys Police.
