Police are investigating reports that heating oil has been stolen from a Pembrokeshire church amid a time of soaring prices.

The heating oil was allegedly taken from a tank at St Issell’s Church in Saundersfoot, with the incident reported to Dyfed-Powys Police.

Since March, police officers, along with the Countryside Alliance, have been warning people of thieves siphoning oil to avoid paying amid the cost-of-living crisis.

Reverend Steve Brett, from St Issell’s Church, said: “It was really disappointing to discover that heating oil had been taken. It has been reported to the police and we are taking immediate steps to protect our oil tank.

“We know that times are hard for everyone at the moment, and we are no different in church.

“If it’s been taken for personal consumption, and you are desperate to heat your home, come and have a chat, and maybe we can help you find a grant to buy heating oil, or find some other help. Please don’t turn to crime.”

Last month the Western Telegraph reported that around £1,600 worth of heating oil was reported to have been stolen from two tanks in the same area.

The alleged thefts in Valley Road, Saundersfoot led police to emphasise their recent warnings over oil theft in the light of fuel price hikes.

A spokesperson for Dyfed-Powys Police said: “We had two calls on Sunday, April 10, reporting the theft of oil from two properties in Valley Road, Saundersfoot.

“Officers are reminding residents to protect their heating oil supplies to prevent any theft from storage tanks. Residents can take a few simple steps to prevent being a victim of theft.”

The Countryside Alliance has also previously flagged up the increase in fuel oil theft.

“A 1,000 litre tank can be drained within minutes and a tank that’s not properly protected will make an easy target for thieves looking to make some extra cash,” said a spokesperson.

"Fuel thieves usually target farms during the winter nights as the extended cover of darkness gives them more opportunities to steal.

“These criminals often use a basic tube to siphon away the fuel, but more sophisticated measures, such as pumping systems, are now being reported."

People are asked to remain vigilant and report any suspicious activity to the police - either online at: bit.ly/DPPContactOnline, by emailing 101@dyfed-powys.police.uk, or by calling 101.