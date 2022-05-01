A multi-agency operation occurred earlier this weekend, as several emergency service bodies assisted a casualty in a cave on the Pembrokeshire coast.
The Welsh Ambulance Service attended the cave on St Catherine’s Island, along with Wales Air Ambulance, Tenby Coastguard and Tenby’s RNLI inshore lifeboat.
Tenby’s lifeboat was called shortly before 2pm on the afternoon of Saturday, April 30, to assist with the other emergency service bodies, and was present at the scene within minutes.
The lifeboat was tasked with transporting the already immobilised casualty to the beach, where medics from Wales Air Ambulance were waiting to assist her.
The casualty, who had suffered a head injury, was soon safely on the beach, while the lifeboat was stood down and returned to station.
Comments: Our rules
We want our comments to be a lively and valuable part of our community - a place where readers can debate and engage with the most important local issues. The ability to comment on our stories is a privilege, not a right, however, and that privilege may be withdrawn if it is abused or misused.
Please report any comments that break our rules.Read the rules here