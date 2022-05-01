A multi-agency operation occurred earlier this weekend, as several emergency service bodies assisted a casualty in a cave on the Pembrokeshire coast.

The Welsh Ambulance Service attended the cave on St Catherine’s Island, along with Wales Air Ambulance, Tenby Coastguard and Tenby’s RNLI inshore lifeboat.

Tenby’s lifeboat was called shortly before 2pm on the afternoon of Saturday, April 30, to assist with the other emergency service bodies, and was present at the scene within minutes.

The lifeboat was tasked with transporting the already immobilised casualty to the beach, where medics from Wales Air Ambulance were waiting to assist her.

The casualty, who had suffered a head injury, was soon safely on the beach, while the lifeboat was stood down and returned to station.