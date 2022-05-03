Following a two-year break due to the pandemic, members of Pembrokeshire YFC returned to the stage for this year’s ‘An Audience With’ competition, which took the format of a half-hour variety show with compere.

Six clubs competed in the competition across two evenings at Ysgol Bro Gwaun in Fishguard, adjudicated by Mr Rhodri Evan John.

The competition was kindly sponsored by Landsker Business Solutions Ltd, based in Whitland.

Fishguard YFC took home the highly coveted Hylton John Trophy for the Best Overall performance. Other trophies were awarded to Llawhaden YFC for Best Technical Achievement and Most Promising Performance, Templeton YFC for Best Costumes and Fishguard YFC for Best Act.

Individual trophies were awarded to Charlotte Lewis from South Pembs YFC for the Best Individual Junior Performer and to Alys Owens from Llysyfran YFC for the Best Individual Performance.

Trophies were also presented to the new Junior Member of the Year, Cerys Harts from Llawhaden YFC and to Senior Member of the Year, Daniel Morgan from Keyston YFC. Both were selected by a panel of judges who congratulated all competitors on the high standard of the competition.

The 2022 new ambassadors for Pembrokeshire YFC were recently selected by a panel of judges following interviews and announced at the final evening of the ‘An Audience With competition.

The new County Queen is Carys Phillips, a hardworking member of Llysyfran YFC and current county vice-chairman. Carys works as a teacher at Ysgol Glannau Gwaun. Her attendants are Gwen Davies, Eglwyswrw YFC; Megan Phillips, Hermon YFC; Llinos Ford, Clynderwen YFC and Teleri Wilson, Fishguard YFC.

The newly selected male ambassador for the forthcoming year is past club secretary and dedicated member Daniel Morgan from Keyston YFC, who works at Camrose Country Hardware. Congratulations to all six members and hopefully these ambassadors can enjoy their roles as the YFC movement looks forward to a full-scale County Rally on May 28.

At the recent county Situations Vacant competition, Joe Richards, Keyston YFC, was announced as winner. Joe then went on to win the Wales finals and will go forward to represent Wales in the national finals in July.

To keep up to date with news and information on Pembrokeshire YFC, follow on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram.