The famous ‘Bags for Books’ campaign returned to Pembrokeshire over the last two weeks, encouraging children in several schools across the county to read.
The campaign, which took place between Thursday, April 14 and Thursday, April 28, puts free books onto the fences of schools, which the children are able to take and read.
Schools which participated in the campaign included Gelliswick Church in Wales VC School, Coastlands County Primary School, Johnston Primary School, Neyland Community School and Milford Haven School.
A spokesperson from Milford Haven School said: “Milford Haven School are proud to support our community in developing strong literacy skills and a love of reading in our young people.
“It was fantastic to see so many pupils, families and members of the community excited to choose a new book and dive into the pages of a story.”
