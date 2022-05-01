Hakin United were crowned champions of the Pembrokeshire League Senior Cup, as they defeated underdogs Kilgetty AFC 3-1 at the Ogi Bridge Meadow Stadium.

Jack Britton, Ash Bevan and Justin Harding were the three goalscorers for the Vikings, who are still unsure whether they will be crowned champions of Division One.

However, they had to do it the hard way, after going 1-0 down in the first half to Second Division champions Kilgetty, after Henry Lawrence’s opener.

Kilgetty opened the scoring when Oscar Miles’ right-wing cross dropped perfectly for Lawrence on the edge of the six-yard box, who smashed in a close-range volley, giving Sam Franklin no chance.

But the underdogs were ahead for around 15 minutes, before the favourites equalised through man of the match, Jack Britton.

Leon Luby attempted a shot from 20 yards, which Ben Evans tremendously saved with his left hand, but only palmed it away to Britton who hit the rebound home from a tight angle.

Henry Lawrence gives Kilgetty the lead. Picture: Sharron Hardwick

That’s how the score stayed at half time, before the Division One side took control in the second period.

After a bright start, it was only around ten minutes into the second half when Ash Bevan put his side in front, only seconds after being down with injury.

Britton was on the left and took the ball to the goalline, where he ran in and passed across goal to Bevan who put the ball into the empty net.

With just over ten minutes to play, substitute Harding put daylight between the two sides as the Vikings knew they had won the tournament.

Luby’s direct free kick from the wide left position looked to be heading for the top corner, but hit the crossbar and bounced to the feet of Harding, who couldn’t miss from right in front of goal.

Full time came with the better team victorious, but Kilgetty were applauded by their travelling fans who look forward to playing Hakin on numerous occasions next year as a Division One side.

The crowd at the Ogi Bridge Meadow Stadium

Kilgetty AFC starting XI: Evans, Miles, Proctor, Hewson, Coombs, Lewis, Hughes, Proctor, Lawrence, Bevan, Cope

Substitutes: Griffiths, Tebbutt, Baker, Hurst, Mansbridge

Hakin United Starting XI: Franklin, Merry, Thomas, Gardner, Broome, Nicholson, Walsh, Britton, Bevan, Wilson, Luby

Substitutes: Harding, Aldred, Jones, Barrett, Fawcett