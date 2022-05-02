Dyfed-Powys Police officers in Pembrokeshire have released the monthly crime statistics within the county for April 2022.
The month saw 20 arrests for drink/drug driving, along with arrests made for offences including burglary, criminal damage and failing to stop for police.
Officers also dealt with uninsured vehicles in April, as well as seizing drugs.
- 11 arrests for drink driving
- Nine arrests for drug driving
- Two arrests for disqualified driving
- Two arrests for burglary
- One arrest for dangerous driving
- One arrest for failing to stop for police
- One arrest for possession of cocaine
- One arrest for possession of cannabis
- One arrest with possession of a controlled drug with intent to supply
- One arrest for criminal damage
- One arrest for being wanted on warrant
The officers in the county also dealt with nine uninsured vehicles in April 2022, and seized more than 600 unprescribed Class A and C tablets, comprising of pregabalin, diazepam, morphine and clonazepam.
