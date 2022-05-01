CHAMPIONS St Dogmaels will be looking to sign off their Costcutter Ceredigion League campaign on a high when they take on Cardigan Town on Wednesday (May 4).
Already assured of the division one title, the Saints notched a convincing 6-0 win over third-placed Llanboidy in midweek, and have lost just one league game all season.
Louis Harding, with a brace, Robbie Jenkins, Lewis Williams, Rhys Jones and Adam Williams all found the net as they moved 11 points clear of second-placed Ffostrasol.
The Saints, who were runners-up to Ffostrasol in the League Cup Final, are also chasing silverware in the Bay Cup, after notching an emphatic 10-0 win over Maesglas.
A hat-trick from Louis Harding capped a fine team display, with Chris Morgan, Louis Williams and Robert Jenkins all netting twice, and Adam Williams also scoring.
In division one goals from Michael Glover and George Colvern with a late winner earned Crannog a 2-1 win over Felinfach, who had equalised through Owain Dafydd.
Meanwhile runaway division two champions Llechryd made it 15 league wins on the bounce in midweek with a 6-1 win away at second-from-bottom side Aberporth.
Josh Grota and Craig Gordon both scored twice, along with singles from Ben Davies and Cory Leonard-Davies, whilst Matthew Smith got on the scoresheet for the hosts.
Jack Lester netted for Aberaeron Reserves in a 1-1 draw with Crannog Reserves, who scored through George Colven, whilst Maesglas beat St Dogmaels FC Reserves 7-1.
In division three, Llewelyn Morgan and Matthew Rollins earned second-placed Ffostrasol Reserves a 2-1 win at Felinfach Reserves, who scored through Rhodri Jones.
Tomos George, Steffan Davies and Dylan Ladd netted for Crymych Reserves in a 3-1 win away at Llechryd Reserves, who had found the net through Max Evans.
In the South Cards Cup quarter-finals, St Dogmaels Reserves lost 8-1 to Ffostrasol Reserves, whilst Bargod Rangers also reached the last four with a 2-1 win over Aberporth.
In the semi-finals Bargod will play Maesglas, and Ffostrasol Reserves face Llechryd for a place in the final, which is scheduled to take place this Friday, May 6.
