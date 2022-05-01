Hakin United were crowned champions of the Pembrokeshire League Senior Cup, as they defeated underdogs Kilgetty AFC 3-1 at the Ogi Bridge Meadow Stadium.
Jack Britton, Ash Bevan and Justin Harding were the three goalscorers for the Vikings.
All photos supplied by Sharron Hardwick
The score might seem straight forward, however Hakin had to do it the hard way, after going 1-0 down in the first half to the Second Division champions through Henry Lawrence’s opener.
Kilgetty opened the scoring when Oscar Miles’ right-wing cross dropped perfectly for Lawrence on the edge of the six-yard box, who smashed in a close-range volley, giving Sam Franklin no chance.
But the underdogs were only ahead for around 15 minutes before the favourites equalised.
Leon Luby attempted a shot from 20 yards, which Ben Evans tremendously saved with his left hand, but only palmed it away to Jack Britton who hit the rebound home from a tight angle.
It was only around ten minutes into the second half when Ash Bevan put his side in front having being down with injury.
Britton was on the left and took the ball to the goalline, where he ran in and passed across goal to Bevan who put the ball into the empty net.
Substitute Harding put daylight between the two sides. Luby’s direct free kick from the wide left position looked to be heading for the top corner, but hit the crossbar and bounced to the feet of Harding, who couldn’t miss from right in front of goal.
Kilgetty AFC starting XI: Evans, Miles, Proctor, Hewson, Coombs, Lewis, Hughes, Proctor, Lawrence, Bevan, Cope
Substitutes: Griffiths, Tebbutt, Baker, Hurst, Mansbridge
Hakin United Starting XI: Franklin, Merry, Thomas, Gardner, Broome, Nicholson, Walsh, Britton, Bevan, Wilson, Luby
Substitutes: Harding, Aldred, Jones, Barrett, Fawcett
