Crymych RFC will take their place in the Pembrokeshire Knockout Cup Final on May 11, after notching a solid 31-5 win over Division One West rivals Whitland.

The Preseli men will now go on to face Aberystwyth in the final at Haverfordwest, after Pembroke Dock Harlequins failed to raise a team for their semi-final tie.

An early penalty goal by Adam Phillips had opened the scoring for Crymych, but Whitland hit back with a try for Luca Setaro on his debut, converted by Nico Setaro.

Setaro also slotted a penalty kick for the Borderers, but Crymych maintain momentum and their pressure was rewarded with three more penalties from Phillips.

With Crymych in the ascendency, they were rewarded before half--time when centre Gethin Gibby went over for the opening try, which was majored by Phillips.

Whitland fell further behind after the interval when hooker Carwyn Phillips powered over from a well executed rolling maul, and again Phillips added the extras.

The Borderers replied with a try from Trystan Rees, but Crymych had the final say when winger Tomos Lewis took the pass from Ifan Davies to cross the line.

Meanwhile in Division One West action, leaders Newcastle Emlyn maintained their perfect record with an emphatic 66-0 win over basement side Penclawdd.

Llangennech meanwhile leapfrogged above Yr Hendy with a 25-14 win over their rivals to keep up their pressure on the Red and Whites at the top of the table.

On Saturday, May 7, Newcastle Emlyn play hosts to Whitland, whilst Penclawdd are at home to Gowerton; Aberystwyth then host Llangennech on May 14.