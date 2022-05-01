A dog that was stabbed and badly beaten by his now-jailed former owner is recovering well in a new family home.

Simba was found on the morning of March 5, lying in a pool of blood in the bathroom after 24-year-old Joshua Norman, of Lowless Close, Pembroke, subjected the dog to a brutal attack.

Simba was found by Joshua’s ex-partner who, when she entered Joshua’s flat, said it looked like a bomb had hit it. Curtains were pulled from their rails, windows were broken and blood covered the walls.

Simba was immediately taken from the property and the police were called.

Simba was held at a vets overnight before going to Greenacres animal rescue where he was cared for for three weeks.

It was after this period that Simba was rehomed with Donna and Dean, from Haverfordwest.

The couple knew about Simba’s circumstances and said they cried when they first saw him, disbelieving that someone could attack an animal like Simba in such away.

“I cannot believe that somebody has done that to such a kind natured dog,” said Donna speaking over the phone. “There is not a bad bone in his body.”

Simba the dog at the vets after brutal attack

The team at Greenacres were amazed at Simba’s powers of recovery.

Greenacres’ deputy manager Charlotte Exeter, who was at the rescue centre on the day Simba arrived, said it was their job to make Simba as comfortable as possible while he got better.

“Amazingly, despite what Simba had been through, when he first came through the door his tail was wagging and he wanted to say hello to everyone,” said Charlotte.

“His injuries were horrific, but amazingly he was really friendly. His temperament was fantastic and being a lab he bounced back very quickly.”

The dog's wounds were awful, including a stab wound

Simba now lives with another rescue Labrador called Oreo. Donna said that the pair instantly hit it off.

“Usually when you introduce dogs to other dogs they have their falling out but we had absolutely none of that,” said Donna. “Simba and Orea are absolutely the best of friends.”

Simba and Oreo (black), best of friends

When police arrived at the property Norman tried to blame the amount of blood on the walls from cuts to his knuckles.

At the police station he refused to look at photos of what he had done to his former pet.

Simba's new family

Sentencing Norman, Judge Jeremy Jenkins described the attack as ‘cowardly’ and ‘gratuitous’ against a defenceless animal.

“This is a very serious example of how someone can mistreat an animal. There were multiple injuries caused in a multiple of ways and the dog was left in a pool of blood cowering and whimpering.”

Norman was sentenced to 10 months in prison and banned from keeping domestic animals for five years.