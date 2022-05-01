ARRAN Sense of Scotland is encouraging shoppers to swap out their beauty products for more sustainable options so we simply had to try them out.

The proudly Scottish company is known for its evocative smelling products that celebrate the natural habitat of the Isle of Arran but the company is also striving to be kinder to the planet.

The beauty brand has shared some tips on how we can all make our daily hygiene and beauty regime a little more sustainable - regardless of what it looks like.

ARRAN Sense of Scotland solid soaps: A review

ARRAN Sense of Scotland products on Arran. Credit: Rebecca Carey

While many of us may see solid soaps as an old school option, they look set to make a comeback.

ARRAN has reported a huge rise in solid soap sales with eco-conscious shoppers looking for plastic-free and more natural options.

The environmental benefits of the brand's solid soaps are endless since they often last longer, are naturally made and come in fully recyclable packaging.

“When [soap is] housed in a convenient pump action bottle, we often use more than we need without really thinking about it,” said Kevin Meechan, CEO at ARRAN Sense of Scotland.

ARRAN Sense of Scotland products on the Arran ferry. Credit: Rebecca Carey

Mr Meechan added: “Even with our liquid soaps a small amount goes a long way. Adopting a less is more attitude is great for both the environment and your pocket.”

ARRAN Sense of Scotland’s products are made with natural ingredients like vegetable-based glycerine which is an earth-friendly product that is brilliant for skin.

By 2022, the sustainable beauty brand's bottles are being made with 100% PCR (post-consumer recycled) materials since plastic packaging in liquid soaps requires around 20% more energy to produce.

That is before we even consider what happens to the bottles post-use and their impact on our oceans and waterways.

What's more, ARRAN's solid soaps smell incredible refreshing too.

ARRAN Sense of Scotland Number 3 Sage and Seaweed soap bar unwrapped. Credit: Rebecca Carey

We tried numbers 3 and 4 from ARRAN Sense of Scotland's range and frankly, we're not likely to go back to plastic pump action bottles.

The Number 3 soap bar is made of sage and seaweed and is equally comforting as it feels luxurious to use.

The triple-milled, vegetable oil-based bar transports you to the Isle of Arran's shores in just one shooting sniff.

At £8 a 300g bar, it's not a cheap pound-shop purchase but it's definitely worth the investment to have a touch of the stunning Isle of Arran in your bathroom.

The seaweed and sage soap bar can be purchased alongside the rest of the fragrance range via the ARRAN Sense of Scotland website.

ARRAN Sense of Scotland's Number 4 Honey and Oatmeal solid soap. Credit: Rebecca Carey

We also reviewed Number 4 in ARRAN's soap range which has a homely Honey and Oatmeal scent.

The Honey and Almond oil felt equally creamy and natural, providing us with that unique comfort that you can only get if you were raised on Scottish porridge as a child.

Similar to the number 3 soap, the Honey and Oatmeal bar is on the expensive side at £7 but with the luxurious hand-finished touch, you definitely get what you pay for.

ARRAN Sense of Scotland hand wash and refills

ARRAN Sense of Scotland Grapefruit and Greenleaf hand wash on the Arran ferry. Credit: Rebecca Carey

If you're looking for a smaller swap to a more sustainable routine then one of Arran's hand washes might just be what you're looking for.

We sampled the Grapefruit and Greenleaf hand wash, which came with a handy 2-litre eco-friendly refill.

Living in Scotland's central belt, taking a trip to Arran is fairly straightforward but not quite as convenient as nipping to the corner shop.

By ordering the refill bottles, you can treat yourself to the citrus fresh and fragrant handwash without running out of it every other week.

“We have seen a shift in customers who are looking for more environmentally conscious products,” Kevin Meechan continued, “so to begin to meet this demand we decided to add refills to our most popular products.

“Our 2 litre refill bottles reduce plastic consumption by 76%, along with offering the customer a saving of 58% by switching to using refills.”

Saving on plastic packaging and carbon costs for the delivery, the two-litre refills are available in all of the brand’s best-selling fragrances in both handwash and shampoo.

The individual handwash bottle will cost you £16 via the ARRAN Sense of Scotland website.

The 2-litre hand wash refill can be used to fill an empty 300ml pump cap bottle at least 6 times and will cost you £45.

It comes with a considerable price tag but with less packaging and lasting longer, the long term benefits certainly outweigh the short-term splurge.