Several emergency services, including a coastguard helicopter, were tasked with rescuing two people stuck 50ft up a cliff yesterday.
The two people were cut off from the incoming tide at the end of Tenby North beach on the afternoon of Sunday, May 1, with emergency services called at approximately 4.30pm.
Coastguard rescue teams from Tenby and St Govans attended, along with Tenby’s inshore lifeboat, but no team was able to get close enough to the top of the cliff, and so the rescue helicopter was called.
With the helicopter overhead, Tenby lifeboat provided safety cover from below as the casualties were winched aboard, and then dropped onto the beach.
Comments: Our rules
We want our comments to be a lively and valuable part of our community - a place where readers can debate and engage with the most important local issues. The ability to comment on our stories is a privilege, not a right, however, and that privilege may be withdrawn if it is abused or misused.
Please report any comments that break our rules.Read the rules here