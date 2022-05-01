You could be paid £1,000 to eat McDonald’s, Greggs and Subway as part of the search for the UK’s favourite fast food.

A UK-based marketplace connecting professional and hobbyist builders with materials suppliers is looking to pay six individuals to take part in the search.

What you have to do to be paid £1,000

The successful candidates will be hired to sample 20 of the most popular takeout meals from a range of fast food restaurants across the UK, including McDonald’s, Greggs and Subway, as voted by tradespeople.

The marketplace will use the findings, alongside the expertise of a professional nutritionist, to reveal what the best takeaway options are for tradespeople on the job.

The ‘Takeaway Testers’ will be paid by MaterialsMarket.com to share how they feel after eating each meal, monitoring how long they stay full, their energy levels and if the meals cause ‘food comas’, ‘slumps’ or sugar crashes - all crucial elements in a physically demanding job.

The role will last for one month and on top of the payment, the marketplace will cover expenses of all food and drink purchased across the month-long role.

The meals that will be sampled include a Greggs Sausage and Omelette Breakfast Baguette, McDonald’s large Big Mac meal and a footlong Subway Meatball Marinara.

Why is Materials Market looking for ‘Takeaway Testers’?





Samuel Hunt, co-founder of Materials Market said: “If you head into your local Greggs or McDonald’s early morning or at lunchtime it’s very likely you’ll see tradesmen getting their fuel for the day. Although fast food has negative connotations, for tradespeople those meals are convenient fuel for them!

“In trade jobs you're physically put to work and as a result, burn lots of calories, so a substantial meal is a necessity to keep you full, satisfied and energised throughout the working day.

“We’re really excited to launch this experiment. As we will work with a nutritionist on the findings, we’re looking forward to sharing the best ‘fast food’ meals to eat when on the job with our community. If you wouldn’t mind getting paid to test some of the UK’s favourite fast food, please apply now.”

How to apply to be a 'Takeaway Tester'





No previous qualifications or experience are required for the role; however, the marketplace has stated that hopeful applicants must be over the age of 18.

The closing date for applications is Friday 27th May 2022 and the successful candidates will be selected soon after.

People interested in the role can apply here.