Neyland eventually succumbed to a 13-21 defeat to Division Three West promotion hopefuls Lampeter, despite making a very promising start to the match.
Prop Luke Griffiths-Dawes powered over for the opening try, and although talented No 10 Ollie Rothero missed the conversion, he slotted a long range penalty.
Lampeter hit back with a try from Glyn Jones and a penalty by Osian Jones to level things up, and an unconverted try by Rhodri Williams put the visitors ahead.
Another Osian Jones’ penalty extended Lampeter's lead in the second half, but a try from prop Ben James from a well-executed maul revived the All Blacks' hopes.
A third try for Lampeter from Ifan John, however, kept Lampeter's noses in front and they held firm to make it eight wins from nine league matches this season.
Division Three West results: Aberaeron 29 Llanybydder 0; Neyland 13 Lampeter Town 21; Haverfordwest P Llangwm P.
