WORK is getting underway on more than 90 new homes at a major development in Haverfordwest.

The second phase of the Merlins Lane scheme on Scarrowscant Lane, will soon have 91 new properties, taking the development total to 170.

Persimmon Homes has taken the unusual step of building bungalows at Merlins Lane as it believes there is growing demand for one-storey living.

Sharon Bouhali, Sales Director at Persimmon Homes West Wales, said: “When people talk about bungalows they tend to think of older people as there is obviously the benefit of having no stairs to climb.

“But, actually, bungalows are a popular option for a variety of reasons, not least the flexible space they offer as they tend to have a bigger footprint than a tradition two-storey house.

“Bungalows can also be convenient for young families as parents don’t have to worry about their children falling down stairs.

“Maintenance is also easier as there are no high windows to clean and it’s easier to access the guttering and roof.

“Perhaps most pertinently in the current climate, bungalows are more eco-friendly as they use less energy to heat, producing significant cost savings.”

Persimmon is building three Madison style properties at Merlins Lane, a versatile bungalow featuring a front-aspect living room leading into the kitchen, which has access to the well-sized garden.

There are two double bedrooms, a spacious bathroom with a bath and a separate shower, and two handy storage cupboards.

Work started at Merlins Lane in mid-2020 and has proved extremely popular.

The Help to Buy - Wales scheme is available at the development, which allows qualifying househunters to buy a new build with a five per cent deposit.

The Government provides a shared equity loan of up to 20 per cent of the purchase price, with a repayment mortgage covering the balance.

For more information, visit www.persimmonhomes.com or call 01437 806 148.