A man has been arrested for multiple drug offences in Pembrokeshire in the early hours of this morning.
The man was arrested before dawn on the morning of Monday, May 2, while driving through Pembroke Dock.
Dyfed-Powys Police officers stop checked the man’s vehicle and arrested him on suspicion of driving under the influence of drugs, after he provided a positive roadside drug wipe for cannabis.
He was also arrested on suspicion of possession of cannabis.
Following the arrests, he was taken to custody to provide further blood samples for the drug driving offence.
Pembrokeshire Roads Policing Unit said he has since been released under investigation, pending the analysis of the blood samples.
A spokesperson from Pembrokeshire Roads Policing Unit said: “The cannabis possession was dealt with by means of an out of court disposal.”
