Champions Neyland have taken an early lead in the Pembroke County Cricket League division one, with a four-point advantage after two matchdays.

Last season’s champions put in an almighty home display against St Ishmaels, with an eight-wicket win.

St Ishmaels batted first after Neyland won the toss, but great fielding from Patrick Hannon (3-13) and Jack Jones (4-19) meant the visitors only got to 94ao.

Neyland batted, with Lewis Page getting 40no and Ross Hardy getting 35no, as the home side emerged victorious, scoring 98-2.

Carew also put in an impressive home victory, beating Saundersfoot by nine wickets after also winning the toss and batting second.

Saundersfoot had some good scores from Sam Franklin (29) and fellow Franklin, Jack (24), but Carew fielding from Simon Wood (3-16) and Shaun Whitfield (2-27) kept the visitors score down to 112-7.

Carew batted with Wood getting 44no and Rhys Davies hitting a half century with 52no, as Carew earned 15 points with a 113-1 score.

With the Lawrenny versus Cresselly match abandoned, along with the Haverfordwest versus Llangwm game, the only other game was Narberth versus Pembroke Dock this weekend.

It was a high-scoring and tied game however, which saw the weekend’s only century from Richie Adams, scoring 107no, while teammate Kyle Quartermaine scored 41 runs, and Lewis Hough scored 32.

Narberth ended their batting on 223-4, before Pembroke Dock lined up to bat.

Jake Davies was the away side’s highest scorer with Jake Davies’ 77, while Scott Griffiths also scored well with 33, helping them finish at 223-9.