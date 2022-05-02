RECORD-breaking crowds lined the streets of Cardigan as Barley Saturday made a memorable return to town following a three-year hiatus caused by the Covid pandemic.
The parade of horses – which saw at least one exhibitor in all 20 classes – was followed by a cavalcade of 74 vintage tractors and 96 cars, motorbikes, buses, lorries and one ambulance!
Supreme Champion Cwm-Meudwy Bonwr, a five-year-old, home-bred Section A Welsh Mountain Pony owned by Rod Lewis, of Cwm-meudwy Stud, Llandysul, was the first of its breed to be awarded the winning rosette in around twenty years.
A handler and her stallion enjoy the occasion. Picture: Stuart Ladd
A huge number of vintage tractors were on parade as well. Picture: Stuart Ladd
A stallion and handler enjoy their moment in the parade. Picture: Stuart Ladd
Members of the show committee – some of whom reckoned the crowds lining the streets for the traditional parade reached record levels – were jubilant at the successful return of a ‘unique’ event dating back to 1871, but last staged in 2019.
“It was a huge success,” said Mr Harries. “The show exceeded all expectations – the weather was favourable and everything was on our side.
“We had 57 stallions, including nine in the Heavy Horse turnouts and an exhibitor in every class – and we’re talking 20 classes in total.”
The parade of horses was followed by a procession of 74 vintage tractors and 96 cars, motorbikes and lorries.
Crowds lined the streets to watch the parade of stallions of all breeds. Picture: Stuart Ladd
Easy does it, one of stallions shows its mettle during the judging of the horses. Picture: Stuart Ladd
Everyone enjoyed the event. Picture: Stuart Ladd
In a touching moment parade marshal Geraint James paid tribute to his predecessor Martin Radley, as the parade passed Queen's Bakery, the Radley family business. Picture: Stuart Ladd
Handlers lead their stallions in the section D class. Picture: Stuart Ladd
Handlers show off their stallions in the parade. Picture: Stuart Ladd
Horses large and small joined the parade. Picture: Stuart Ladd
Huge crowds lined the streets. Picture: Stuart Ladd
Vintage cars also joined the parade. Picture: Stuart Ladd
One of the stallions shows its mettle during the judging of Barley Saturday. Picture: Stuart Ladd
Stallions parade through a packed town centre. Picture: Stuart Ladd
Team effort..... stallions of all breeds were run through the streets. Picture: Stuart Ladd
The parade was the first since the COVID pandemic. Picture: Stuart Ladd
The vintage tractors were popular with the crowds. Picture: Stuart Ladd
Vehicles all sizes joined the parade. Picture: Stuart Ladd
