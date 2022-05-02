RECORD-breaking crowds lined the streets of Cardigan as Barley Saturday made a memorable return to town following a three-year hiatus caused by the Covid pandemic.

The parade of horses – which saw at least one exhibitor in all 20 classes – was followed by a cavalcade of 74 vintage tractors and 96 cars, motorbikes, buses, lorries and one ambulance!

Supreme Champion Cwm-Meudwy Bonwr, a five-year-old, home-bred Section A Welsh Mountain Pony owned by Rod Lewis, of Cwm-meudwy Stud, Llandysul, was the first of its breed to be awarded the winning rosette in around twenty years.

Western Telegraph: A handler and her stallion enjoy the occasion. Picture: Stuart LaddA handler and her stallion enjoy the occasion. Picture: Stuart Ladd

Western Telegraph: A huge number of vintage tractors were on parade as well. Picture: Stuart LaddA huge number of vintage tractors were on parade as well. Picture: Stuart Ladd

Western Telegraph: A stallion and handler enjoy their moment in the parade. Picture: Stuart LaddA stallion and handler enjoy their moment in the parade. Picture: Stuart Ladd

 

Members of the show committee – some of whom reckoned the crowds lining the streets for the traditional parade reached record levels – were jubilant at the successful return of a ‘unique’ event dating back to 1871, but last staged in 2019.

“It was a huge success,” said Mr Harries. “The show exceeded all expectations – the weather was favourable and everything was on our side.

“We had 57 stallions, including nine in the Heavy Horse turnouts and an exhibitor in every class – and we’re talking 20 classes in total.”

Western Telegraph: Crowds lined the streets to watch the parade of stallions of all breeds. Picture: Stuart LaddCrowds lined the streets to watch the parade of stallions of all breeds. Picture: Stuart Ladd

Western Telegraph: Easy does it, one of stallions shows its mettle during the judging of the horses. Picture: Stuart LaddEasy does it, one of stallions shows its mettle during the judging of the horses. Picture: Stuart Ladd

Western Telegraph: Everyone enjoyed the event. Picture: Stuart LaddEveryone enjoyed the event. Picture: Stuart Ladd

Western Telegraph: In a touching moment parade marshal Geraint James paid tribute to his predecessor Martin Radley, as the parade passed Queen's Bakery, the Radley family business. Picture: Stuart LaddIn a touching moment parade marshal Geraint James paid tribute to his predecessor Martin Radley, as the parade passed Queen's Bakery, the Radley family business. Picture: Stuart Ladd

Western Telegraph: Handlers lead their stallions in the section D class. Picture: Stuart LaddHandlers lead their stallions in the section D class. Picture: Stuart Ladd

Western Telegraph: Handlers show off their stallions in the parade. Picture: Stuart LaddHandlers show off their stallions in the parade. Picture: Stuart Ladd

Western Telegraph: Horses large and small joined the parade. Picture: Stuart LaddHorses large and small joined the parade. Picture: Stuart Ladd

Western Telegraph: Huge crowds lined the streets. Picture: Stuart LaddHuge crowds lined the streets. Picture: Stuart Ladd

Western Telegraph: Vintage cars also joined the parade. Picture: Stuart LaddVintage cars also joined the parade. Picture: Stuart Ladd

Western Telegraph: One of the stallions shows its mettle during the judging of Barley Saturday. Picture: Stuart LaddOne of the stallions shows its mettle during the judging of Barley Saturday. Picture: Stuart Ladd

Western Telegraph: Stallions parade through a packed town centre. Picture: Stuart LaddStallions parade through a packed town centre. Picture: Stuart Ladd

Western Telegraph: Team effort..... stallions of all breeds were run through the streets. Picture: Stuart LaddTeam effort..... stallions of all breeds were run through the streets. Picture: Stuart Ladd

Western Telegraph: The parade was the first since the COVID pandemic. Picture: Stuart LaddThe parade was the first since the COVID pandemic. Picture: Stuart Ladd

Western Telegraph: The vintage tractors were popular with the crowds. Picture: Stuart LaddThe vintage tractors were popular with the crowds. Picture: Stuart Ladd

Western Telegraph: Vehicles all sizes joined the parade. Picture: Stuart LaddVehicles all sizes joined the parade. Picture: Stuart Ladd