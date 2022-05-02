THE RSPCA says that Wales is falling behind England in its failure to ban ‘cruel and indiscriminate’ glue traps, which kill countless animals and birds every year.

As the animals attempt to pull themselves free from the traps, they frequently break their bones, rip out fur and have even been known to gnaw through their own limbs in an attempt to escape.

A staggering 73 per cent of incidents seen by the RSPCA involve non-target species, such as pets and other wild animals, many of which were too badly maimed to survive.

Those that are unattended can die slowly from dehydration, starvation or exhaustion.

The glue traps, which are also known as glue boards, consist of a sheet of plastic, cardboard or wood which is coated with a non-drying adhesive designed to trap rats and mice.

The Welsh government previously announced its intention to ban the use of glue traps following a campaign by the RSPCA however this week the First Minister confirmed that the introduction of a future Agriculture (Wales) Bill had been delayed until the autumn.

The RSPCA is now re-iterating its calls on the government to ensure that glue traps are banned in Wales as soon as possible.

A two-year transition period is already underway in England ahead of the eventual ban which will come into force in April 2024.

"With this very positive news in England, we are eager to see positive action from the Welsh Government too”, said Evie Button of the RSPCA.

“It’s important that Wales doesn’t fall behind in dealing with this animal challenge.”

There has already been strong support across the Senedd for a ban on the use of glue traps in Wales.

Last year, two Senedd Members put forward RSPCA proposals to ban the use of glue traps into a Welsh Parliamentary ballot for Member-proposed legislation as part of the charity's LawsForPaws campaign.

The Agriculture (Wales) Bill is also expected to ban snares in Wales, which has long been a campaign objective of the animal welfare charity.