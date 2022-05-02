TV celebrity Timmy Mallett visited the famous Dyffryn Arms in Pontfaen on his cycle through Pembrokeshire last week, and met with the long-standing landlady Bessie Davies herself.

The former television presenter is cycling around the coast of Britain promoting his book ‘Utterly Brilliant: My Life’s Journey,' whilst on painting tour of the country, covering 4,000 miles in just 100 days.

The 1980s television star, known for Mallett’s Mallet and Wacaday, and his pop rendition of Itsy Bitsy Teeny Weeny Yellow Polka Dot Bikini, is also known for two appearances on I’m a Celebrity Get Me Out of Here.

While cycling through the Gwaun Valley, the 66 year-old called in at the Dyffryn Arms to visit the wonderful 92-year-old Bessie, who was watching television while her granddaughter served the drinks.

Famous with visitors and locals alike, the historic pub has been in Bessie's family since 1840, and she is well-known for serving beer from a hatch in her front room since she was 20.

Timmy Mallet at the Dyffryn Arms. Picture: Timmy Mallett

Timmy has kept his followers up to date on where he is through his social media channels, and has described his experiences whilst travelling his way through the county.

Whilst in north Pembrokeshire, which he called ‘an enigma,’ Timmy learnt of the 5,000-year-old neolithic burial chamber, as well as the old wartime shelters and the ruins at St Dogmaels Abbey.

After attending Barley Saturday in Cardigan on Saturday, he has since cycled up the coast, visiting Aberaeron and Aberystwyth, and has taken time to sketch the 'uttelerly brilliant' views along the way.

Timmy Mallet entering Newport. Picture: Timmy Mallett

"This valley is an enigma," Timmy posted on Facebook. "Outside of town is a concrete pillbox from World War Two vintage. Strange to have such a defensive construction in a quiet lane in rural Wales.

"The little stream runs through bluebells and wild garlic. I wish I could paint the soundtrack of the afternoon.

"Oak trees are just beginning to green up ever so slightly. Today the dandelions are at their peak.

"At Bessie's blue bar there was 92 year old Bessie and her granddaughter serving drinks as she does every day while Bessie watches the TV.

"I cycled past the bluestone brewery on the way up to the Presili hills where Stonehenge got it's monoliths.

"I arrived into my third Newport of this trip. In a quiet cul-de-sac there's a 5000 year old neolithic burial chamber. Such an unusual discovery.

"Pedalling out of town I passed Richards coaches where Mr Richards was cleaning one of the vintage buses for tomorrow's Do in Cardigan...Barley Saturday.

"The ride is lovely, through a ford, past geese and asbestos wartime shelters into Dogmaels and the ancient abbey.

"I find ruined abbeys evocative and fascinating. By the wooden statue of the Saint I hid a brother Martin name tag.

"Then into Cardigan where I'm greeted by merry Christmas lights across the high street. I'm either early or late. Not sure!"

Timmy at St David's Cathedral. Picture: Timmy Mallett

On his experiences of south Ceredigion, he posted to Facebook: "Barley Saturday in Cardigan, the last Saturday in April, is an big deal.

"Every tractor and vintage vehicle from Ceredigion, Carmarthenshire and Pembrokeshire comes to town you be admired and shown off.

"On the way out of Cardigan I'm caught between a horse drawn hearse and a 1940s tractor. It's great to follow everyone into the field where the exhibitors gather and get ready for the parade.

"The Ceredigion lanes wander through the hidden villages. Some with names that are bigger than the places.

"I drop down past the military base into Aberporth, One of the many seaside places that offers dolphin sightings and boat trips.

"Out through the unfurling ferns till I come to New Quay, the second place I've visited with that name. Dylan Thomas started writing Under Milk Wood here. I get into conversation with different happy families.

"Climbing out of New Quay an ominous squeak starts and by the time I reach Aberaeron there's a smell from the brakes.

"I Google nearest bike shop. I'm standing next to it. Alex and Jenna at cycle works have as lovely family business that is well supported by the town.

"Sprocket, brake pads, things need attention. After 1400 miles I'm not surprised.

"The town is one of the prettiest on the coast. The colourful houses remind of the Wacaday set. I have to stay here tonight and paint...

"So here I am. In colourful Ceredigion in a Wacaday coloured town, and with lovely people."

Visit https://www.facebook.com/TheTimmyMallett to keep up with Timmy's travels.