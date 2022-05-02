The ancient Ty Canol Woodland in Brynberian has been named by His Royal Highness the Prince of Wales as part of his UK-wide ‘Ancient Canopy’ network, which will be dedicated to The Queen in celebration of her Platinum Jubilee.

Ty Canol forms the largest stretch of ancient woodland in West Wales.

With trees over 800 years old, Ty Canol forms one of the few remaining ancient woodlands in Wales.

The site is important not only for its ancient oaks but also for its many rocky outcrops.

Both trees and rocks are covered in mosses and nearly 400 species of lichen, many of which are rare.

To mark the launch, The Prince of Wales recorded a video message under one of the ancient tree dedications, namely the old Sycamore at Dumfries House in Scotland.

“I’m delighted to have the opportunity to launch this project as these ancient woodlands and trees represent the unique diversity of all corners of the United Kingdom,” said His Royal Highness.

"Trees and woodlands have a profound significance for us all – their steadfast and reassuring presence a reminder of our long serving Sovereign and her enduring dedication.

"Let us ensure that in her name we can now protect and strengthen this wonderful living Canopy for the next seventy years and, hopefully, way beyond that.”

The Ancient Tree dedication marks the start of a long-term project to propagate material to ensure that the genetic resource and unique characteristics of some of the UK’s most important trees is preserved.

Other local woodlands included in the Ancient Canopy network are the Dinefwr Woods, which include the Castle oak thought to be over 1,000 years old and the Brynau wood in Neath Port Talbot.