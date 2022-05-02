Dragon LNG is assessing the possible installation of up to three wind turbines, and how that could compliment their efforts to decarbonise and improve energy security.

This follows the organisation’s solar project planning consent last month, on their land overlooking the Milford Haven Waterway.

With local community consultation being 'an integral part' of the proposed project, Dragon is holding a series of community events in May, inviting the community along.

Managing director Alexis Fletcher said: “Reducing our carbon footprint and supporting local and national net-zero ambitions while securing the future of our business in Pembrokeshire are key to our energy strategy, and we see renewable wind as a great opportunity.

“This project alone could contribute up to 39 per cent of our electricity demand, which is significant.”

He continued: “The feasibility assessment is at an early stage, and we are keen for our community to be fully informed as we shape the proposed project.

“We look forward to welcoming everyone to Dragon on Wednesday, May 11 in Newton Hall, providing members of the community the opportunity to hear about the project and ask questions of the project team.”

Dragon LNG

The first round of community events is scheduled for Wednesday, May 11, which will take place in person, while a virtual event will take place on Thursday, May 12, where members of the project team will be on hand to discuss the proposals and answer questions.

The walk-in public exhibition on Wednesday, May 11, 2022 will be open from 4pm to 7.30pm at Newton Hall, Main Road, Waterston, SA73 1DR.

Mindful of ongoing Covid-19 concerns, hand sanitiser will be available at the event, and the environment will be ventilated In order to reach as many members of the community as possible.

With Covid-19 in mind, the online event on Thursday, May 12, will last from 5.30pm to 6.30pm, with registration to the event available at www.dragonenergypark.co.uk.

The project team is due to submit an Environmental Impact Assessment Scoping Request to Planning and Environment Decisions Wales shortly, with planning application is expected to be submitted in the autumn.