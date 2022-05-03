A Wally the walrus 'yarnbomb' has appeared on a village postbox, as a ‘Random Act of Crocheted Kindness.’

The crocheted walrus, along with a seagull, was spotted on the postbox outside the village shop in New Hedges.

It is currently unknown who designed the work, but a popular group on Facebook ‘Random Acts of Crocheted Kindness' is dedicated to crocheting and spends a lot of time postbox topping.

A mysterious sign attached to the walrus design has the rhyming message:

“I made this postie hat for all of us to share;

"Please leave me safely here where everyone can stare.

“Our little village is really great;

"It’s like a cuddle from your favourite mate.”

It is hoped that the design can inspire a trend of random acts of crocheted kindness across Pembrokeshire’s postboxes.

Western Telegraph: The crochet design on top of the postbox The crochet design on top of the postbox

Western Telegraph: Wally made himself very much at home on the Tenby slipway last year. Picture: Gareth Davies PhotographyWally made himself very much at home on the Tenby slipway last year. Picture: Gareth Davies Photography