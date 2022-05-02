NARBERTH'S Harri Reynolds had early success as he contested the first round of the Ginetta Junior Race Championship at Donington Park.

The championship started the weekend of April 23 and 15-year-old Harri is ready for an exciting season ahead.

Harri’s father Julian said his son did brilliantly in the opening round.

“It was really good,” said Julien. “We were concerned that he had not tested and others had but he did really well and we are really pleased. The team also did fantastic which makes the job easier.”

Ginetta Junior Race Championship at Donington Park. Jakob Ebrey Motorsport Photography

A change in testing rules at the track, prohibiting under 16-year-olds from testing, meant that while many of Harri’s competitors were still testing, at 15 years of age, he was not allowed to test apart from the two 30 minute warm-up sessions as part of the weekend's British Touring Car Championship format.

The Assetto Motorsport team driver need not have worried though, qualifying went well with its new format of just three flying laps and Harri set himself up to place his Wera Tools backed Ginetta second on the grid for race one and pole for race two.

In race one Harri finished in a career best third, but more was to come with a win in race two after an exciting battle with the front two swapping places almost every lap.

Then another win in the live televised race three on Sunday, gave Harri the championship lead.

Julien says it is not unrealistic for Harri to win the championship.

“We want to challenge for the championship and being that he is leading at the moment it is a realistic aim.”

The next round takes place at Brands Hatch on the weekend of May 14.