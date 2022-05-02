NARBERTH RFC's Lloyd Lewis rugby ground saw hundreds of parents and grandparents on Sunday May 1 for the club's Mayday youngsters' end of season rugby tournament.

Club report

They were supporters for seven visiting clubs playing in the under-age end-of-season rugby tournament.

Some had travelled from the South Wales valleys and Narberth neighbours Whitland were also present.

The age groups that played were under 8’s, 9’s,10’s, 11’s 13’s 14’s and 15’s.

They represented Narberth (hosts), Whitland, Oakdale, Taibach, St Peter’s, Risca and Newbridge.

Otters Under 14's prop Will Ford breaking out followed by his pack with Oakdale players getting ready to tackle him

The photographs of some of the games capture the ambience of the Mayday festival which was a credit to the players and the their supporters.

Under 8's girls and boys enjoying the team sport

Chris Reynolds, also known as Decker, coach of the under 14’s gave the following brief report of one of their two games which was between Narberth u14’s vs Oakdale u14’s.

This was a good quality game played by both teams.

The game started off with Oakdale kicking off followed by a positive run of the Otters Morgan Bethel and an early try by Charlie Reynolds, converted by Callum Goeman.

Then another positive move from the kick-off with Callum scoring and converting his own try.

The game was well contested with Oakdale working hard. A hard fought scrum near the Oakdale 22 lead to an opportunity for Gethin Llewellyn to manage a try, Callum then hit the post with his conversion which brought the score to 19-0 to Narberth at half time.

In the second half Oakdale kicked off to a positive Narberth team with the Otters Will Ford the prop gaining huge yardage, forcing Oakdale backwards and gaining another try by Will Ford, converted by Callum.

Oakdale then had some good possession a but strong defence by Narberth held them back. There was some real sting in the Otters play from Tyla Beeken and Noah Jenkins.

In the final 10 minutes Narberth pressed hard in Oakdale’s half with Callum Reynolds scoring another breakaway try, this time converted by Gethin Llewellyn.

The final score a home win for Narberth 33-0.

Under 8's tag rugby with Newbridge attacking Taibach. Anxious supporters watching in the drizzle

Narberth team: Will Ford, Max Mathias, Noah Jenkins, Jake Leavitt, Rob Simpkiss, Tyla Beeken, James Owen , Callum Goeman, Gethin Llewellyn , Deian James, Charlie Reynolds, Morgan Bethel, Jack Hook, Archie Griffiths, Rowan Watson and Dan Coaker.

If parents from the Narberth Town and neighbouring districts want to get their children into an active sport for boys and girls contact Martin Bowen 07811 049989 or Bobby Simon 07521 577609 for more details.

Older persons, male or female, wishing to take part in Walking Rugby to participate in an active outdoor pursuit have the opportunity to take part on Tuesday evenings at 5.45pm.

For details email narberthwalkingrugby@gmail.com.