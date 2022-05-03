A Pembrokeshire woman has denied causing more than £2,000 worth of damage to a caravan sofa, fridge and clothing at a caravan park.
Danika Collins appeared via video link at York Magistrates Court last Thursday, April 28.
Collins of Precelly Place, Milford Haven, denied causing the damage, totalling £2,051, at High Moor Farm Park, Kettlesing, north Yorkshire on September 5 last year.
The 28-year-old was remanded on unconditional bail until September 13 this year, when her trial is scheduled to take place.
